WION Wideangle| Sex work: Should prostitution be legal?

Published: Jul 23, 2022, 10:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India's Supreme Court has recognised sex work as a profession. What are the pros and cons of this decision? What do sex workers and activists think about it? Watch 'Sex Work: Should Prostitution be legal?' on WION Wideangle
