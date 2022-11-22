WION Pitstop | Zontes 350R Review: A KTM 390 Duke rival?

The Zontes 350R is a new entrant in the sub-400cc premium motorcycle segment of the Indian automotive space. The motorcycle features a striking design, with sharp, jagged panels and a sleek tail section. It also has a suite of first-in-class features, including fully keyless functionality, a TFT display, tyre pressure monitoring system and switches to open the fuel cap and seat. While the Zontes 350R comes loaded with high-tech equipment, you must be thinking how does it feel to ride on the Indian roads? So, let's try to find that out.