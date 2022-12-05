WION Pitstop | Car Safety Facts: How Disc Brakes Replaced Drum Brakes?

In the 1800s, the first mechanisms to slow the momentum of a vehicle and prevent uncontrolled motion were tested. Today, over two centuries later, from the early drum brakes to modern-day discs, brake system evolution has improved safety and reduced the risk of car crashes across the globe. Now, hydraulically actuated disc brakes are the most commonly used stopping system in modern motor vehicles. But have you ever thought about the first vehicles to get disc brakes? Let's check that out in the history of disc brakes.