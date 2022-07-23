WION Fineprint | Tomorrow’s ‘Top Gun’ May Have A Drone Wingman

Published: Jul 23, 2022, 12:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Could drones replace fighter pilots in future wars? Algorithms, data and machines are taking on a bigger role in the cockpit - but there's still a role for humans when it comes to fighter jets. Molly Gambhir explains.
