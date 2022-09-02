WION Fineprint | Japan declares 'war' on obsolete technology

Published: Sep 02, 2022, 10:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Japan's digital minister Taro Kono has "declared war" on floppy disks and other retro tech used by the country's government officials including hanko stamps and fax machines. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
Read in App