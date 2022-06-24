WION Fineprint | China to review every single comment on social media

China may soon review every single comment before it goes out on social media. Its internet watchdog has released draft rules calling for platforms to monitor comments. Molly Gambhir tells us what this means for freedom of speech in China.
