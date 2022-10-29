WION Fineprint| Big Tech firms lose nearly $800 Bn in value; Meta reports slump in profit margins

Published: Oct 29, 2022, 09:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
It was a brutal week for the big Tech firms. The biggest US companies have lost nearly a trillion dollars in terms of their valuation before partial rebound. Wall Street losing confidence in resilience of big tech firms?
