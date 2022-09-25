WION Fineprint: Artemis I launch delayed due to expected hurricane

Published: Sep 25, 2022, 10:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
NASA described its plan to launch the Artemis 1 moon rocket but the launch has now been delayed. The reason is the threat of a hurricane. The tropical storm Ian has strengthened. It is expected to slam into Florida early next week with full force.
