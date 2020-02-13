WION Edit: Why Hafiz Saeed's conviction is a sham

Feb 13, 2020, 08.45 AM(IST)
An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has sent Hafiz Saeed to jail for 5 years. But the verdict makes no mention of his terrorist acts. WION's Palki Sharma tells you why this sentence is an eyewash on WION Edit.