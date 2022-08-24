WION Dispatch: 'Warming Israel ties won't affect Palestine support,' says Erdogan

Published: Aug 24, 2022, 07:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Palestinian president Abbas is on 3-day visit to Ankara and met Erdogan. Turkiye's President Erdogan said warming Israel ties won't affect Palestine support and assured Palestine of its continued support.
