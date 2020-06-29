WION Dispatch: Syed Ali Shah Geelani quits Hurriyat | Jammu and Kashmir

Jun 29, 2020, 07.40 PM(IST)
Syed Ali Shah Geelani has quit the Hurriyat Conference. The 90-year-old, who had led the separatist movement in Kashmir Valley since the 1990s, was a lifelong chairman of the Hurriyat. Watch report.