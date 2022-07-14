WION Dispatch: Sri Lanka's fleeing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives in Singapore from Maldives

Published: Jul 14, 2022, 07:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in Singapore on a flight from the Maldives. Singapore's government has confirmed that he had been allowed entry into the country on a private visit.
