WION Dispatch: Russia accuses West, says, "West descending into Hysteria"

Feb 04, 2021, 07.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Russia accused the West on Wednesday of descending into hysteria over the jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, and the Kremlin said police had been right to use force to break up protests over his imprisonment.
