WION Dispatch: Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra projects for next 5 years

Dec 31, 2019, 06.45 PM(IST)
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects that will be implemented in the next five years as part of the government's spending push in the infrastructure sector.