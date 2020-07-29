WION Dispatch: India welcomes first batch of Rafale fighter jets

Jul 29, 2020, 07.15 PM(IST)
Follow Us
India welcomes the first batch of Rafale fighter jets. The first batch India's five incoming Rafale fighter jets landed at the Ambala Air Force base at around 3.14 PM on Wednesday (July 29, 2020) amid a ceremonial welcome and unprecedented security.