WION Dispatch: Global aviation market weakening, Moody's downgrades Rolls-Royce

Jul 28, 2020, 07.25 PM(IST)
Rating agency Moody's has downgraded the long-term senior unsecured bonds of Rolls-Royce to "junk" status, saying that the aviation market served by the British engineering firm has weakened and could fall further.