WION Climate Tracker | Parts of UK under yellow alert; flash floods in Cornwall & Devon

Published: Aug 16, 2022, 07:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Heavy rainfall and flooding have hit parts of the United Kingdom as warnings of thunderstorm remain in place. Heavy showers have caused flooding in areas of Cornwall and Devon, these areas were under an amber level alert issued by the Met office.
Read in App