WION Climate Tracker: Eagle owl twins released under Madrid Zoo's breeding programme

Published: Oct 12, 2022, 07:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
With ongoing climate crisis there's now a threat to Owls. In a bid to maintain its population, a zoo in Spain's Madrid is trying their best. Two twin eagle owls have been released into the Madrid Countryside under Madrid Zoo's breeding programme.
Read in App