WION Business News | China's property woes exist, home prices fall for 13th month

Published: Oct 24, 2022, 11:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
China's economy is facing multiple problems and one of the sectors that is suffering the most is a property sector. Reports say China's home prices sunk for a 13th straight month in September as potential buyers hold a wait and see attitude.
