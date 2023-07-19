Will South Africa arrest Putin at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg?

South Africa is facing a big dilemma as it braces to host the upcoming BRICS summit... If vladimir putin attends the summit in person, South Africa will be obligated to arrest him as soon as he steps foot on South African soil – as the international criminal court has found him guilty of war crimes. President Ramaphosa said that arresting Putin would be a declaration of war on Moscow. If South Africa arrests him, they will have a major fallout with Russia. If south africa does not arrest him, they will be in violation of the ICC norms. What will South Africa do?