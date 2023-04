Crime incidents are on a rise. Among the varied crimes committed, Knife crime is quite prevalent around the world. Knife crime has increased by 9% in the past year & 34% in the past decade, to 45,000 offences. Amid raging gun violence in the U.S, the UK is also marred by a similar kind of violence associated with knives. The British government plans to ban Machetes & so-called zombie knives in England & Wales.