In a shocking incident, Harry Styles a well-known Hollywood star was hit in the face by a flying object while he was on stage doing his song at a concert in Vienna. In a video that has gone viral Styles can be seen in pain after being hit by objects that landed near his eyes. However, this wasn't the first time the Grammy winner has had objects tossed at him. This is a dangerous trend and Harry Styles has now become a victim of this trend again.