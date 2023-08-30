Who is going to take over Wagner's Africa operations after Prigozhin's death?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was recently confirmed dead. He died in a plane crash that happened last week. Now the question arises, Who is going to take over Wagner's Africa operations after the incident? Watch this video to find out.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos