/West Asia tensions: Pakistan scrambles for LNG after Hormuz crisis blocks Qatar gas shipment

Renewed tensions in West Asia are causing major disruptions. Traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has come to a grinding halt, threatening global energy flows. Pakistan is feeling the impact immediately. The country has floated an emergency LNG tender for delivery on July 15-16 and is scrambling for spot gas to avoid shortages. With the Hormuz chokepoint blocked, fuel prices and supply chains across the region are under pressure. The crisis is exposing how fragile energy security is.