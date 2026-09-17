/Watch how Whale mourns dead calf: Do animals grieve like humans?

Published: Sep 17, 2026, 23:20 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 23:20 IST
A rare encounter off Australia's Gold Coast has given scientists an extraordinary glimpse into how animals respond to death. A female humpback whale was observed remaining with her dead calf, raising questions about whether animals experience grief. Similar behaviour has been documented in orcas, dolphins, elephants and primates. Scientists remain cautious about calling it grief in the human sense, but the behaviour reveals striking responses to loss across the animal kingdom.