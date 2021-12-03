Warnings, demands and disagreement pervades meeting of Blinken and Lavrov in Stockholm

Dec 03, 2021, 07:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday to warn him of the consequences Russia would suffer if it invaded Ukraine and to urge him to seek a diplomatic exit from the crisis.
Read in App