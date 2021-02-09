'Want to see region free of terrorism', says PM Modi at virtual summit with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Feb 09, 2021, 08.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 9, 2021) held a virtual summit with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and stated that both India and Afghanistan want to see the region free of terrorism.
Read in App