The European Union's Defence and Space commissioner (Defence minister) Andrius Kubilius has said that the bloc would like to have a "strategic partnership" with India, that would include practical cooperation between defence industries. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal in Delhi, commissioner Kubilius said, "our cooperation can bring a lot of benefit, both for India and for European Union, but also for the whole global development, which is now quite turbulent". The commissioner had accompanied President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen along with 22 commissioners for key talks in Delhi as India, & European Union firm up ties. During the visit, it was announced that EU is keen to have gave a Defence and Security partnership with India, on the lines of what the bloc has with South Korea, Japan. Announcement was also made on new India, EU space dialogue. Commissioner Kubilius spoke at length on the war in Ukraine, and also transatlantic relations with United States under the Trump administration. On the White House Spat involving President Trump, Vice President Vance and Ukraine President Zelenskyy, he said, "signal that United States perhaps disengaging both from security of Ukraine and perhaps from security of European continent". The spat shocked global capitals, including Brussels. Asked about his view on the Trump administration and European security, he said, " we need to take responsibility for European defense on our shoulders. Now it's more urgent". Full interview: