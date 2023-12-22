Vin Diesel accused of sexually assaulting his ex-assistant
In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, a former assistant of Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel accused the actor of sexual battery. The lawsuit, initially published by Vanity Fair, claims that the incident happened in 2010 while Fast Five was being filmed. Asta Jonasson claimed that during her time serving as his assistant, the actor made inappropriate advances toward her. She was fired, according to the lawsuit, hours after the alleged assault.