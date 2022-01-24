Video opinion: Escalation of conflict between Houthi rebels and Arab coalition not good for region, world

There has been a major escalation in the years-long conflict between Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the Arab coalition led mainly by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The oft-forgotten war in the poverty-stricken country is now being fought outside it too, with the rebels' missile and drone attacks targetting population centres in Saudi Arabia and UAE. Should this worry the international community? In this video opinion, Major General S B Asthana breaks down the key elements of the conflict and explains why it is a war that must be addressed urgently.