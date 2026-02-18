/Venezuela's El Helicoide Prison to Be Transformed Into Sports, Social & Cultural Centre

Once envisioned in the 1950s as a futuristic drive-through shopping centre, El Helicoide in Caracas was never completed and later became Venezuela’s most notorious detention and torture site for political prisoners under Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro. Now, under US pressure, acting president Delcy Rodríguez has announced plans to shut the facility and convert it into a sports, cultural and commercial centre, a move critics say risks erasing the dark legacy of repression tied to the site.