Vatican: 86-year-old Pontiff recovering, working from hospital

After a full night in a Rome hospital, Pope Francis seems to be stabilising. The Vatican says that the pope is recovering and is undertaking all his assignments from his ward. The pope's failing health has been attributed to a respiratory disease. The 86-year-old Pontiff – who as a young man suffered from severe pneumonia and had part of a lung removed. He hasn't been doing too well since the last two years, moving in and out of hospitals, on a regular basis.