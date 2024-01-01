videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
U.S. warship shoots down drone, missile fired by Houthis
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 01, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Red Sea crisis: At least 10 Houthi rebels killed in Red Sea. The US Navy has destroyed Houthi "small boats" whose crew attempted to board a container ship in the Red Sea.
trending now
China's factory activity shrinks for third straight month
Global economic analysis for market moves in December
Can corporate giants compete with tech-first upstarts?
How global markets performed in December?
US Economy: Steady growth & waning inflation in 2024
recommended videos
Real Estate stress brewing in Asian markets?
2024 could be make-or-break year for global economy
India's noted economist Arvind Panagariya gets a new role
U.S. warship shoots down drone, missile fired by Houthis
ISRO launches XPoSat satellite to study black holes
recommended videos
Real Estate stress brewing in Asian markets?
2024 could be make-or-break year for global economy
India's noted economist Arvind Panagariya gets a new role
U.S. warship shoots down drone, missile fired by Houthis