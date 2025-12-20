/US-Venezuela Tensions: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Calls Maduro's Regime Illegitimate

Published: Dec 20, 2025, 11:34 IST | Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 11:34 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday called Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s regime “illegitimate”, saying any diplomatic deal with him would be futile. He added that the United States is not concerned about potential escalation with Russia as President Donald Trump deploys thousands of troops, an aircraft carrier, warships, and fighter jets to the Caribbean. The U.S. also issued additional sanctions against Maduro and his family members.