US: Trump dubs Attorney General 'a lunatic'; Ex-President has called case judge 'crazy, unhinged'
The former US President and his two eldest sons are accused of inflating the value of their real estate assets to receive more favourable bank loans and insurance terms. During the trial, Trump has called the judge in the case, Arthur Engoron, crazy and unhinged. The frontrunner for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination denounced new york state Attorney General Letitia James, who is black, as corrupt and racist.