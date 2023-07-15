US to wipe off $39 bn worth of student debt
US President Joe Biden has taken yet another step towards keeping his promise to provide millions of Americans with debt relief. The latest announcement from the Biden Administration will wipe off the student debts of over 800,000 borrowers weeks after the US Supreme Court blocked Biden's plan to cancel 430 billion dollars in student loan debt. His administration has continued to pursue other avenues to make it easier for borrowers to receive loan forgiveness.