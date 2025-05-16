Published: May 16, 2025, 07:50 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 07:50 IST
World Business Watch May 16, 2025, 07:50 IST
US-Saudi defence deal sparks questions, few answers
U.S. President Donald Trump has been touting several deals this month after roiling financial markets with his 'Liberation Day tariff announcements.
In recent weeks, he has hailed UK and China trade deals.
In this next report, we dive into how these deals have sparked more questions with few answers as they lack details, the latest of which is the Saudi defence deal.
Take a look...