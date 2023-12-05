videos
US returns $1 million in stolen antiquities to Nepal
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 05, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
The United States has returned four antiquities worth $1 million to Nepal, including a pair of gilt copper masks representing a Hindu deity, following anti-trafficking operations.
