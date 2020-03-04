US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden celebrates a 'Super Tuesday' with big wins

A jubilant Joe Biden scored key Super Tuesday victories in Minnesota and across the South, building on the momentum that has swiftly revived his Democratic presidential campaign in recent days. Biden also took Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma and the battleground states of North Carolina and Virginia, a strong start as 14 states went to the polls across the nation. Bernie Sanders countered with wins in his home state of Vermont and Colorado, as the race began to shift west, where some polls were starting to close.