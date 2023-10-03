US-Philippines Naval Drills | Manila: Exercise 'Samasama' held amid tensions with China

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
This year's joint naval exercise between the United States and the Philippines has begun, involving a number of partner nations. It occurs as Beijing and Manila's territorial claims in the South China Sea are causing tensions to grow.

