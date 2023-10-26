US: Muslims, Arabs raise alarm over Biden's unwavering support to Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
The US has been Israel's strongest ally, showing unwavering support for the latter's military actions in Gaza. But Joe Biden's weak stance on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has angered thousands of American Muslims and Arabs in the country. Will Biden's support to Israel's Gaza siege come at the cost of 2024 presidential elections?

