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US-Iran War: US Will Not Renew Waiver on Iranian Oil

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 15, 2026, 11:00 IST | Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 11:00 IST
The U.S. Treasury Department confirmed it will not extend the temporary sanctions waiver that permitted the sale of Iranian oil at sea, with the exemption set to expire on April 19.

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