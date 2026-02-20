/US-Iran Tensions: Trump Sets Deadline for Iran Deal Amid Military Buildup

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran it has around 10–15 days to reach a deal with the United States, particularly on nuclear and security issues or potentially face “bad things” if no agreement is reached. The ultimatum comes as the U.S. deploys warships, aircraft carriers, and fighter jets to the Middle East in a show of force amid ongoing negotiations and tensions. Iran has held military drills with Russia and rejected key U.S. demands, raising fears of escalation if diplomacy fails