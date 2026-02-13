/US-Iran Tensions: Iran And US press for negotiations but maintain their battle-ready posture

Published: Feb 13, 2026, 24:00 IST | Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 24:00 IST
Despite soaring military tensions and a significant U.S. naval buildup in the Middle East, the United States and Iran are engaging in cautious diplomacy and pushing for negotiations, particularly on nuclear issues. However, both sides maintain a battle-ready posture — with Tehran insisting on conditions for talks and Washington reinforcing forces to deter escalation — reflecting deep mistrust and unresolved strategic differences.