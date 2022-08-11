US inflation slows from 40-year peak, consumer prices ease to 8.5%

Published: Aug 11, 2022, 01:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The US inflation has eased more than expected but still towering 400 percent higher than the Fed's annual inflation target. The consumer prices in July slowed down to 8.5 percent from 9.1 percent.
