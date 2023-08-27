US: Gunman kills three black people in Jacksonville

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
According to local authorities, a white man wearing a mask shot and killed three Black persons in a store in Florida, in the south of the United States. The man, who is believed to be in his 20s but has not yet been identified, entered the Dollar General store armed with a handgun and an assault-style rifle while wearing body armor, according to the sheriff's office in Jacksonville.

