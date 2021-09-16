US envoy Khalilzad says Ghani exit scuttled Afghan power-sharing

Sep 16, 2021, 09:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The US negotiator on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has said that President Ashraf Ghani’s abrupt exit scuttled a deal for the Taliban to hold off entering Kabul and negotiate a political transition.
