US Coronavirus death toll rises to 28,529 |

Apr 16, 2020, 08.10 AM(IST)
The United States recorded its first coronavirus fatality on Feb. 29. It took 38 days to reach 10,000 deaths and just nine more days to go from 10,000 fatalities to 28,529. The previous high single-day death toll was 2,364 on Tuesday.