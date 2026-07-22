/US companies hit record global revenue levels despite America first push and AI boom

American companies are becoming more global than ever, even as Washington continues its America First agenda and pushes massive investments into domestic AI infrastructure. New data shows that S&P 500 companies now generate around 42% of their revenue from outside the United States, reaching a historic record and surpassing previous highs seen during the dotcom era. Technology companies are leading this global expansion, with foreign markets contributing more than half of the sector’s revenue. Major communication companies, including firms like Meta, Alphabet, and Netflix, have also increased their international exposure significantly.