UNSC allows Pak to pay Lashkar-e-Taiba's Lakhvi Rs1.5 lakh for his monthly expenses

Dec 12, 2020, 10.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has allowed payment of Pakistani Rs 1.5 lakh a month to Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, the operations head of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Read in App